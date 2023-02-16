Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Directorate Change

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Argo Blockchain PLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (

LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that Peter Wall is stepping down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chairman to pursue other opportunities. Argo intends to engage an executive search firm to assist with the process of selecting a Chief Executive Officer and will update the market in due course. The Board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Seif El-Bakly, CFA, as Interim CEO, and Mr. Wall has agreed to remain as an advisor to Argo over the next three months to support the transition. Matthew Shaw has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Matthew Shaw said, "Peter has created a strong foundation for Argo which is a confident organisation full of talented people, aligned behind a clear strategy and focused on delivering profitable growth and market share gains. On behalf of the Board and everyone at Argo, I would like to thank Peter for his many achievements and wish him every future success."

Peter Wall said, "It has been a great privilege to have led Argo Blockchain over the past three years. It has been quite a journey, and we have come a long way. I am pleased to have recently led the successful Galaxy deal, and I thank all my colleagues at Argo for their dedication, support, and enthusiasm in driving Argo forward. Onwards and upwards!"

Board Resignation

Argo also announces that Sarah Gow has resigned from her position as non-executive director on the Board due to health reasons. The Board thanks Mrs Gow for her valuable contributions to Argo since joining the board in July 2021 and wishes her all the best.

Sarah Gow said, "It has been a tremendous privilege to serve on the Board of Argo, and I wish the Company every success for the future."

About Argo

Argo Blockchain PLC is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

Contact:

Argo Blockchain


Investor Relations

[email protected]

finnCap Ltd


Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities


Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations


Salamander Davoudi

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

[email protected]

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738742/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change

img.ashx?id=738742

WRITTEN BY

