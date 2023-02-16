PITTSBURGH, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that three of its products were recognized among the best by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.



100ZR QSFP28 digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver

The 100ZR QSFP28-DCO earned a 5.0 rating in the category of Optical Transceivers and Transponders. Powered by Coherent’s Steelerton™ coherent digital signal processor (DSP), it is the industry’s first 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver. The transceiver’s form factor enables service providers to upgrade millions of 10 Gbps Ethernet links to 100 Gbps at the optical network edge.

200 Gbps indium phosphide (InP) electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs)

The 200 Gbps EMLs for high-speed datacenter transceivers received a 4.5 rating in the category of Optical Components. Coherent’s EML devices enable transceiver modules operating at data rates of 800 Gbps and 1.6 Tbps for the explosive growth in high-speed datacenter connectivity.

WaveMaker™ 4000A programmable optical spectrum synthesizer

The WaveMaker™ 4000A earned a score of 4.5 in the category of Lab/Production Test Equipment. The novel optical instrument allows the generation of arbitrary spectra for optical communications system test purposes. Comb spectra with shapes as narrow as 10 GHz, slopes as steep as 600 dB/nm, and extinction ratios beyond 60 dB can be created.

“We are thrilled to receive such outstanding scores from Lightwave’s highly respected Innovation Reviews,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Coherent. “This year, the awards that we received were for products across our broad portfolio, from telecom, to datacom, and test and measurement. It is a testament to the breadth of our technology innovation leadership, driving advances in all areas of optical networking.”

“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Coherent on their high-scoring honoree status,” said Lightwave Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”

Lightwave Innovation Reviews was developed to recognize the top products and services within the optical networking industry as determined by a panel of experts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysis firms, and media. Entries are reviewed based on originality, innovation, positive impact on the customer, how well the product addresses a new or existing requirement, novelty of approach, and cost-effectiveness.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data, and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application, and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers, and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers, and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience’s business-critical decisions is based in our 35+-year relationship with the entire optical community—technology vendors, communications carriers, and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]