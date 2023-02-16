VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is creating new ways for families to share life’s special moments from a mobile phone directly to a TV screen with VIZIOgram, a feature that allows you to share photos and videos with other VIZIO owners. Designed to enhance the TV viewing experience beyond simply watching TV, VIZIOgram is one of many new additions to the freshly redesigned VIZIO+Mobile+app.

“The inspiration for VIZIOgram came from my desire to share the moments with my mom, directly to her living room,” said VIZIO founder William Wang. “I wanted her to be fully immersed in family moments, even from far away. There is no better way to stay connected than to send VIZIOgrams in 4K HDR to her 65-inch VIZIO TV so she can be part of the action.”

With VIZIOgram, users can share life’s moments by sending photos and videos to friends and family in beautiful, high resolution, and have them appear directly on their VIZIO Smart TVs. Anyone with the VIZIO Mobile app and a VIZIO account can send a VIZIOgram photo or video from their mobile device. VIZIOgrams can only be shared between friends who are connected and have accepted an invitation.

VIZIOgram was recently named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards honoree in the Software & Mobile Apps category. More information about the CES Innovation Awards Program can be found on the CES+2023+website.

With end-to-end encryption, photos and videos stay private, secure, and visible only to those recipients. VIZIOgram allows users to share life’s moments, as they happen. VIZIOgram is just one of many new additions and enhancements to the VIZIO Mobile app for iOS and Android. The newly redesigned VIZIO Mobile app makes it even easier to control your entire VIZIO entertainment experience, subscribe to popular streaming services, take advantage of special offers, browse favorite apps, and discover movies and shows – all in one place.

For more information on VIZIOgram, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fviziogram.

VIZIOgram is now available. To access VIZIOgram, download VIZIO Mobile available for free on Google+Play and in the App+Store.

