Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference in New York City

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Loop Capital Investor Conference in New York City

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

To participate in these conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005305/en/