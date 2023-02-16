Teleflex Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Information

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (:TFX) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide an operational update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

To participate in the conference call, please utilize this link to pre-register and receive the dial-in information. The call can also be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website, teleflex.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time on February 23, 2023, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (all other locations). The access code is 903856.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations
investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836

