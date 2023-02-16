Ares Management Corporation announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $8.3 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 50 transactions during the fourth quarter of 2022 and approximately $26.4 billion in direct lending commitments across 208 transactions in the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter.

Avalara / Vista Equity Partners

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Vista Equity Partners’ acquisition of Avalara. Avalara is a leading provider of cloud-based, mission-critical sales & use tax compliance software across a variety of end markets and size tiers.

Community Veterinary Partners / OMERS Private Equity

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for an upsize to the senior secured credit facility to support OMERS Private Equity’s continued growth plans for Community Veterinary Partners. CVP is a leading veterinary network and operator of GP / Specialty vet hospitals with 100+ practices across 18 states.

Computer Services, Inc. / Centerbridge Partners & Bridgeport Partners

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners’ joint acquisition of Computer Services, Inc. (“CSI”). CSI is a leading infrastructure software provider to SMB community banks in the United States.

Hanger, Inc. / Patient Square Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Patient Square Capital’s acquisition of Hanger. Hanger is a leading national provider of orthotics and prosthetics clinical services and products that assist in enhancing or restoring the physical capabilities of patients with disabilities, diseases, or injuries.

Infinity Home Services / LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli & Co.

Ares served as the administrative agent, lender, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support LightBay and Freeman Spogli’s acquisition of Infinity Home Services. Infinity Home Services is a leading provider of residential roofing and exterior repair and replacement services.

Inszone Insurance Services / BHMS Investments

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support BHMS Investments’ continued growth plans for the Inszone Insurance Services. Inszone is a west-coast based insurance brokerage platform offering business, personal, vehicle, home insurance and additional products.

Lipari Foods / Littlejohn & Co.

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a new senior secured credit facility to support Littlejohn & Co.’s acquisition of Lipari Foods. Lipari Foods is a leading distributor and value‐added manufacturer of “perimeter‐of‐the‐store” specialty foods across the United States.

MacLean Power Systems / Centerbridge Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Centerbridge Partners’ investment in MacLean Power Systems. MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products for transmission, distribution, substation and communications infrastructure.

Nielsen / Elliott Investment Management L.P. & Brookfield Asset Management

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Brookfield Asset Management’s take-private acquisition of Nielsen Holdings, Inc. Nielsen is a provider of independent, third-party measurement data and ratings to the TV advertising industry.

Zendesk, Inc. / Permira Advisers and Hellman & Friedman

Ares served as joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Permira Advisors and Hellman & Friedman’s acquisition of Zendesk. Zendesk is a leading provider of cloud-based, mission-critical customer support solutions to customers across end markets and all sizes.

