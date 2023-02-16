CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Virtual) – Company presentation, February 16, 2023, 1:40 p.m. ET

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, Boston, MA – Panel discussion, March 6, 2023, 10:30 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual) – Company presentation, March 13, 2023, 8:40 a.m. ET



The sessions may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Voyager’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager’s TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline. Voyager’s pipeline includes wholly-owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and Friedreich’s Ataxia, each with validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

