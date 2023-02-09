Givex Corp. Offers Tips for Restaurant Operators to Use Technology to Maximize Revenue and Ease Operations on Game Days

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023

Game days offer a prime opportunity to turn fans into loyal customers, says Givex COO Mo Chaar

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With February and March bringing major sporting events, Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is sharing tips for restaurant operators to utilize technology to improve operations and maximize revenue opportunities to make the most of busy game days.

Givex_Givex_Corp__Offers_Tips_for_Restaurant_Operators_to_Use_Te.jpg

"By making an investment into a unified platform which includes an integrated POS platform and online ordering system, restaurant operators can create efficiencies for their staff and a seamless experience for their customers," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex, which counts many multi-unit restaurant chains and franchises as clients. "As customer behavior continues to trend more online, it's imperative that restaurant operators take the necessary steps to leverage their tech stack to strategically prepare for big game days."

Restaurant owners should start by analyzing data provided by their platform that brings in data from their POS and online ordering system to make informed business decisions. Historical POS data can offer insight into the highest-traffic times, the strongest sellers and the most profitable menu items, which can help restaurant owners develop promotions and create the most concise and efficient game-day menu. Additionally, POS data can help restaurant owners develop a staffing plan to properly manage the influx of orders.

Another key step in preparing for game days is offering a mobile-friendly online ordering platform that is both easy for customers to use and integrates with the restaurant's point-of-sale system. Restaurant owners can offer promotions to drive direct orders from a brand's app or online ordering portal, whether it's a discounted menu item, a bonus gift card with gift card purchase, creative game-day appetizer platter or a free item when an order meets a certain threshold.

Once the game day menu is set, restaurant operators should leverage other cost-effective marketing tools to get the word out, such as email, social media, loyalty programs and in-app promotions. Offering exclusive rewards to your loyal customers or menu items via those channels can drive an already-loyal audience to make an order or visit the restaurant.

"Big game days offer a great opportunity for restaurant owners to turn fans into long-term customers," said Chaar. "Restaurant owners need to be strategic about every aspect of the game day experience – whether in the restaurant or delivery or pickup orders – to build the relationship with the customer to drive repeat business."

Givex offers gift cards, point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and more. To learn more about how Givex provides merchants with the analytics needed to support customer engagement programs, manage margins and improve employee performance, please visit www.givex.com.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO09635&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-corp-offers-tips-for-restaurant-operators-to-use-technology-to-maximize-revenue-and-ease-operations-on-game-days-301742785.html

SOURCE Givex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO09635&Transmission_Id=202302090604PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO09635&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.