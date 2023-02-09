Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider Navita

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARKHAM, ON and SAO PAULA, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2023

Acquisition Provides Enterprise Mobility and Telecom Expense Management Solutions

MARKHAM, ON and SAO PAULA, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) has acquired Mobi All Tecnologia S.A. ("Navita"), a provider of SaaS based Enterprise Mobility Management solutions ("EMM" device and telecom expense management) based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Navita's annual revenue is approximately $7.5 million.

Navita offers a comprehensive suite of products focused on managing and controlling critical mobile assets as well as telecom and IT expense management. The solutions include Telecom Expense Management (TEM) for controlling and optimizing telecom expenses, Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) for connecting mobile devices to enterprise workflows/controls and IT Expense Management (ITEM) for managing and optimizing IT corporate expenses. The solutions ensure the compliant use of mobile assets by its users according to the customers' internal governance policies. The products are sold directly to large enterprises and indirectly through some of the leading telecom providers and hardware manufacturers in Brazil to their business customers and government agencies.

"Navita's products have a strong presence in the Brazilian market," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We intend to pursue expansion of this business through Enghouse's existing and new relationships with other telecom service providers and other partners. We are very pleased to welcome Navita's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Navita

Navita is a developer of SaaS based enterprise mobility software intended for companies of all sizes. The company's software platform specializes in mobility and telecom expense management helping clients achieve their strategic goals. For more information, log on to https://navita.com.br/central-de-vendas/

favicon.png?sn=TO10083&sd=2023-02-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enghouse-systems-acquires-saas-provider-navita-301742905.html

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO10083&Transmission_Id=202302090630PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO10083&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.