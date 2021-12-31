PR Newswire

Company Celebrates 25-Year Listing Anniversary

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services, will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. EST, marking the company's 25th anniversary of trading on the prestigious exchange.

"Quanta was founded more than 25 years ago recognizing that our nation's energy infrastructure needed significant upgrade, expansion and modernization and that a national infrastructure solutions provider like Quanta would play an essential role in supporting the utility and energy industries to meet that need. Since its initial public offering in February 1998, Quanta has grown more than one hundred-fold and become one of North America's leading infrastructure solutions providers to the utility, renewable energy, communications and energy industries," said Duke Austin.

"We are increasingly excited and confident about the opportunity to drive multi-year revenue and double-digit earnings per share growth by continuing to support the long-term programmatic spend of our customers and capitalizing on the energy transition across our portfolio of services. Quanta's achievements have been made possible by its approximately 50,000 employees, who are the best in the business. We believe Quanta's future is bright and we look forward to many years of continued success."

Members of Quanta's management will join Mr. Austin as he rings The Closing Bell. A live stream of The Bell can be viewed at https://www.nyse.com/bell and on various financial and other news outlets. Connect with Quanta IR and Quanta Services through Twitter: @QuantaIR and @Quanta_Services, Facebook: @QuantaServicsIR and on LinkedIn. Connect with the New York Stock Exchange on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram @NYSE.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release (and any oral statements regarding the subject matter of this press release) contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding opportunities and trends in particular markets or industries, including with respect to the transition to a reduced-carbon economy; expectations regarding Quanta's plans, strategies and opportunities; the business plans or financial condition of our customers, including with respect to transition to a reduced-carbon economy; the development of and opportunities with respect to future projects; as well as statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they involve or rely on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control and reflect management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted by our forward-looking statements and that any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate or incorrect. Forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions and by known or unknown risks and uncertainties including, among others, market, industry, economic, financial or political conditions that are outside of the control of Quanta; trends and growth opportunities in relevant markets, including our ability to obtain future project awards; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Quanta's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2022, Jun. 30, 2022 and Sep. 30, 2022, and any other documents that Quanta files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to Quanta's documents filed with the SEC that are available through the company's website at www.quantaservices.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Quanta further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

