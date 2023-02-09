Nova Space Inc. Announces Key Partnership with Logical Innovations, Inc. to Expand Space Training and Education for the Space Industry

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space is proud to announce a partnership with Logical Innovations, Inc. creating a market leading team of subject matter experts to tackle the workforce challenges of the space industry.

The space economy continues to grow at a historic rate, on pace to become a $1T industry by 2040. This growth requires a pipeline of human talent across all disciplines and space sectors. Current training and education models are not keeping up with the talent demand necessary to sustain the expected growth of the industry.

Nova Space and Logical Innovations will focus on identifying and addressing industry skills gaps with focused training and education beyond the award-winning learning content that Nova Space has developed to date.

Nova Space digital courses are designed to help current and prospective space professionals become more productive while helping provide their employers a competitive advantage in the space ecosystem. Nova Space currently supports employers in both the commercial and government space industry, within all sectors, to include launch, satellites, manufacturing, industrials, and government agencies.

This partnership will leverage existing relationships with NASA, industry, and academic institutions to develop and expand space training and education solutions to fill the technician workforce talent gap, which is a recurring challenge for NASA and space companies alike. The partnership will also address the need of training solutions in pre-collegiate institutions to further invigorate STEAM skills for K-12 students, by contextualizing career opportunities in the space economy.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com.

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com or contact EVP of Investor Relations, Steve Autrey, [email protected].

ABOUT LOGICAL INNOCATIONS, INC:

Logical Innovations is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with operations across the country. Founded by President/CEO Denise Navarro, whose career began supporting NASA as a contractor in 1984, Logical Innovations specializes in training/education, financial and acquisition services, event/exhibits management, strategic communications, outreach, administrative services, and logistical support, and has provided services for the federal government since 2006.

favicon.png?sn=CG09987&sd=2023-02-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-space-inc-announces-key-partnership-with-logical-innovations-inc-to-expand-space-training-and-education-for-the-space-industry-301742779.html

SOURCE Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG09987&Transmission_Id=202302090600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG09987&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.