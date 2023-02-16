VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Infinitum Copper Corp. ( TSXV:INFI, Financial)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") announces that Matt Hudson has been appointed as President and CEO of the Company effective February 1, 2023. Matt's operational experience in Mexico, knowledge of capital markets and ability to advance resources projects globally represents a unique set of skills that will allow him to lead Infinitum as we progress our flagship Adelita project. Building on what has already been achieved since going public in March 2022, under his leadership we hope to hone our strategic direction, grow and develop our organization, strengthen our partnerships and build new relationships. Matt will also join the Infinitum board bringing a new perspective and depth of experience relating to capital markets.

"I'd like to thank the board of directors for providing me with a truly exciting opportunity. As a long-term investor in Infinitum I look forward to following up on the great work by Steve and the team during 2022. We have compelling targets at Adelita and during 2023 I think the company can achieve great things. I look forward to working with Steve Robertson in his new role as Chairman and being able to draw on his extensive knowledge."

The former President & CEO, Steve Robertson, will stay on the board and move up to the role of Chairman.

"I would like to welcome Matt to the Company and am excited to see the skill and energy that he brings to the position. As one of the Company's largest shareholders I see this evolution of Infinitum as a very positive and constructive step forward. We have a great registry with a modest float, a tremendous asset with our flagship La Adelita project in Sonora State, Mexico, and now an even stronger team with the addition of Matt. I look forward to working closely with him moving forward," stated Steve Robertson, Chairman of Infinitum Copper. While Mahendra Naik has stepped down from the position of Chairman, he will remain on the board and continue providing guidance to the company.

At the same time, Michael Wood has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, a post that he previously held until 2021. Michael steps into the role as Melinda Hsu steps down to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Melinda for her important influence in creating a company with a solid foundation. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours and welcome our board member Michael Wood back into a role that he knows well. Thank you to both.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 25% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022.. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

