N-able Strengthens Security Offerings with 24x7 Managed Detection & Response Powered by SentinelOne Vigilance

2 hours ago
N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has launched N-able+Managed+Endpoint+Detection+and+Response (Managed EDR), a threat monitoring, hunting, and response service designed for MSPs that have standardized on N-able+Endpoint+Detection+and+Response+%28EDR%29.

Managed EDR supplements EDR with dedicated managed security services. Powered by SentinelOne Vigilance Respond, Managed EDR enlists SentinelOne’s 24x7 security operations center (SOC) and Vigilance security experts to monitor, review, and act upon every product-identified threat that puts your network at risk. For MSPs that have standardized on EDR provided by N-able, Managed EDR acts as an extension of their IT or SOC teams, with security analysts available 24/7/365 so they can refocus time and resources on higher-value initiatives.

The industry is experiencing challenges including historically high labor shortages. According to the %28IC%29%26sup2%3B+2022+Cybersecurity+Workforce+Study, the global security workforce gap increased by 26 percent, with 3.4 million additional people needed to effectively secure businesses. Building an internal security team can have its challenges: finding staff, the cost of staff, and the ability to provide 24x7 coverage. The introduction of Managed EDR allows N-able+partners to scale their security operations backed by an enterprise grade SOC, while augmenting their current security team with native EDR technology and expertise to help navigate the challenges of hiring and retaining talent. This allows MSPs to minimize time-consuming staff efforts and divert the costs of building a new technology stack, while providing the opportunity to add net new capabilities including advanced security services revenue.

“We are delighted to continue building our relationship with SentinelOne; we recognize how much our partners value important world-class cybersecurity solutions, and the ability to overcome the day-to-day challenges they face to keep themselves and their customer endpoints secure,” said Troels Rasmussen, general manager of security products. “Managed EDR can help bridge the current security skills gap we are facing, providing elite security experts as an extension to an existing security team. It also provides global, 24x7 peace of mind by offloading day-to-day operations, allowing teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. Whether you have a well-established SOC in place or you are looking to expand your security practice, enlisting the help of SentinelOne’s security experts can help you meet your specific security and business needs.”

Managed EDR supports N-able MSP partners by:

  • Accelerating the investigation and resolution of threat events detected by EDR (powered by SentinelOne)
  • Monitoring your endpoints 24×7 and take immediate mitigation actions, as needed, no matter where you are in the world
  • Reviewing, analyzing, and documenting every identified threat event, so you know what’s going on in your network at any time
  • Proactively notifying you of malicious or suspicious activities and escalate only urgent issues
  • Hunting for threats on an ongoing basis using EDR’s threat+hunting capabilities (for N-able partners who have this advanced feature enabled)

“With Managed EDR powered by SentinelOne Vigilance MDR, MSPs can maximize limited SOC resources to focus on the strategic initiatives that matter most,” said Mark Parrinello, Chief Revenue Officer, SentinelOne. “We look forward to supporting N-able MSP partners as they protect their most critical infrastructure with autonomous technology and fewer alerts.”

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

