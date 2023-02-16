OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles ("EVTV"), announced today that it has hired Dr. Victoria Pagonis to be responsible for EVTV's grant writing and federal funding initiatives and project management.

Dr. Pagonis comes to EVTV with 30 years of experience writing private, local, state, and federal awards. She began her career as an elementary teacher. Within three years, she was asked to be the Curriculum Director of a New Jersey K-12 school district. Shortly after, she was offered the Assistant Superintendent position. At that time, she was one of the youngest employees in this position and one of the only women in the state to hold such a high rank. In the early 2000s, she left that position to head up a nonprofit organization that worked between New Jersey's State Department of Education and New Jersey's 30 most prominent and at-risk districts called Abbott Districts.

In this capacity, she and her team created one of the first web-based relational databases. The system collected hundreds of district forms and processes, which allowed them to view correlations and address their needs. Eventually, Dr. Pagonis formed and served as president of two different K-12 education companies; both were successful, and she sold the second company after only 1.5 years.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, " We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pagonis to Envirotech Vehicles. We are seeing a generational shift in the automotive industry as electrification goes mainstream, and at its current stage, being equipped to fully leverage local, state and federal incentive programs is critical for EV producers to drive strong customer adoption. Securing government funding is often a complicated process - to be successful in securing these awards requires individuals who know the processes and the people in place. Dr. Pagonis has a highly admirable background and a tenacious work ethic that we believe position EVTV well to punch above our weight as we seek to place our vans, trucks and buses with new and existing customers."

Throughout her career and on an annual basis, Dr. Pagonis wrote and found success in acquiring grants in the tens of millions of dollars. She began her grant writing as an instructor when she applied for classroom and district-level grants. Even as a teacher, the superintendents ask Dr. Pagonis to write significant federal awards such as Improving America's School Act, No Child Left Behind, and the Magnet Schools Assistance Program. Later, as a Curriculum Director and Assistant Superintendent, she wrote all district grants and awards. Then, as the president of K-12 education companies, all the companies' revenues were derived from grants.

Dr. Pagonis is the mother of five children, ages 11 to 37. The three youngest were fostered and adopted from the state of New Jersey. As a hard-working person, she put herself through school by working full-time as a nanny and taking courses at night and on weekends. She holds an undergraduate degree from Montclair State University in Political Science and Public Administration, a master's degree in Educational Administration, and a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction. On top of her doctorate, Dr. Pagonis attained 100 graduate credits from Kean and Columbia Universities.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

