Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format February 14-16, 2023.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Marc Goodman, Senior Research Analyst at SVB Securities, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 16, 2023. To view the live webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com. Following the fireside chat, the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a potential treatment for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a potential treatment for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. In addition, we are developing other product candidates, including ADX-629 and chemically related molecules, for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005570r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005570/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.