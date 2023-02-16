Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format February 14-16, 2023.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Marc Goodman, Senior Research Analyst at SVB Securities, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 16, 2023. To view the live webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com. Following the fireside chat, the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a potential treatment for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a potential treatment for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. In addition, we are developing other product candidates, including ADX-629 and chemically related molecules, for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

