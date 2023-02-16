BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. ( PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at SVB Securities’ Global Biopharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 16th 2023, at 10:40 A.M. EST.



The live webcast corporate presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gwendolyn Schanker

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]