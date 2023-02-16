ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced plans for expanding the target market for its next generation CleanTech portfolio with utility-grade lasers systems.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "With the country's aging infrastructure and increasing electrical demands, the cost of inspection and maintenance of electrical utility installations are at an all-time high. Today, the cleaning of insulators and clearing electricity lines from debris are currently carried out manually by operators using scaffolds, ropes and even helicopters. Our goal is to develop a CleanTech system specific for these utility applications, aiming to reduce the cost and risk associated with today's processes that can be safely operated on the ground, by a single technician, providing a safer, greener and more cost-effective solution to utility companies. When combined with our roadmap to integrate IoT solutions, we believe utilities will also be able to remotely monitor crucial KPIs across all business lines."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

