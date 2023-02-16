Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be Released on Thursday, March 2, After the Close of the Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date:Thursday, March 2, 2023
Time:1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast:https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in:To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2023 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
[email protected]

