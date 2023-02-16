VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company") a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erez Winner to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Winner has over 25 years of experience in senior management roles leading large-scale, highly budgeted infrastructures, and has experience in the Israeli Defense Force, as well as companies across multiple industry sectors including food and beverage, manufacturing, import and export, and more. He has particular expertise in policy setting, strategy, and procedure streamlining.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Winner to Beyond Oil's Board of Directors," said Dani Itzhaki, Chairman of the Board of Beyond Oil. "His extensive experience driving growth initiatives and managing large-scale enterprises will be invaluable to us as we execute on our growth plans. We are confident that Mr. Winner's expansive knowledge in the food and beverage industry will assist us with successfully commercializing Beyond Oil in 2023."

"It is an exciting time to be part of the Beyond Oil team as the Company continues to disrupt the food industry with its innovative product, offering our customers significant savings on frying oil costs while providing healthier food to consumers," said Mr. Winner. "I look forward to working with management and other board members to support the Company's growth and build upon the excellent work that has already begun."

Mr. Winner has vast experience in business operations in the manufacturing industry and was formerly the CEO of Jerusalem Wineries, a major winery in Israel with intensive export activity, and is currently CEO of Willi Food Investments Ltd., a leading food import and distribution company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Mr. Winner is also currently VP at G. Willi Food International Ltd. listed on the NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He also served as Chairman of the Board at Sde Boker Educational College.

Mr. Winner holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Political Science from University of Haifa where he graduated with honors in both. He has also completed a director's course at John Brice University and College, studied financial management for managers at Tel Aviv University, and graduated with honors from the National Security College and the School of Command and General Staff.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil is a developer and manufacturer of an innovative proprietary and patented formulation which reduces the free fatty acids from cooking oil to as low as 0.1% while preserving the oil's quality and nutritional values. Beyond Oil's unique technology and methodology integrate into customers' existing oil filtration systems by extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste. For more information visit: www.beyondoil.co.

