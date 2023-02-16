Leading Nonprofits, Advocacy Organizations, and Trade Associations on K Street Leverage FiscalNote's Portfolio of Solutions for Policy and Political Intelligence, Issue Tracking and Monitoring, and Critical Insights to Deliver Action and Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today unveiled another round in a series of wide-ranging new customer agreements with some of the largest and most prominent trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy organizations across a large number of industries, demonstrating its market leadership position in Washington and K Street.

Recent trade association, nonprofit, and advocacy contract wins announced today by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

American Association of Retired Persons

NAACP

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

National Federation of Independent Business

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Sports & Fitness Industry Association

American Federation of Teachers

Home School Legal Defense Association

National Parent Teacher Association

Princeton University

National Education Association

American Association of State Colleges & Universities

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Children’s Defense Fund

Household & Commercial Products Association

North American Equipment Dealers Association

International Bottled Water Association

American Resort Development Association

National Mining Association

U.S. Travel Association

American Booksellers Association

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

American Motorcyclist Association

Electric Drive Transportation Association

Transportation Institute

Texas Association of Realtors

Illinois Association of Realtors

Organic Trade Association

American Forest Foundation

International Sanitary Supply Association

Glass Packaging Institute

GoWest Credit Union Association

National Parents Organization

United Philanthropy Forum

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Human Rights for Kids

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

“With a new Congressional session underway, state legislatures gathering and considering new laws, and local governments and school boards becoming even more active, major trade, non-profit, and advocacy organizations depend on FiscalNote as their essential partner to stay one step ahead of the rapidly evolving policy environment and ensure their voices are heard and their impact is felt at all levels of government,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “We continue to innovate and enhance our expansive toolkit of policy and advocacy products with our end-to-end solutions that address the ongoing compliance, risk, and regulatory challenges emanating from across the public sector. No one can match the unique combination of AI-powered data sets with the human intelligence advisory that FiscalNote delivers daily to help optimize customer value and generate positive results for non-profits, trade associations, and advocacy organizations - and all of their members.”

Today’s unveiling of recent major trade association, advocacy, and nonprofit customer agreements follows a series of similar announcements last quarter by the company regarding significant new healthcare, public+sector, and global+commercial contract wins, expansions, and renewals, as well as a number of recent FiscalNote product relaunches and enhancements which form part of the FiscalNote expansive toolkit for customers around the world - including the+introduction+of+EU+Issue+Tracker+Services+and+upgrades+to+the+EUIT+Platform, the relaunch+of+the+FiscalNote+Platform, and Curate’s expanded+coverage+of+state+boards.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005263r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005263/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.