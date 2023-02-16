FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today unveiled another round in a series of wide-ranging new customer agreements with some of the largest and most prominent trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy organizations across a large number of industries, demonstrating its market leadership position in Washington and K Street.

Recent trade association, nonprofit, and advocacy contract wins announced today by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

American Association of Retired Persons NAACP U.S. Chamber of Commerce National Federation of Independent Business U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Sports & Fitness Industry Association American Federation of Teachers Home School Legal Defense Association National Parent Teacher Association Princeton University National Education Association American Association of State Colleges & Universities Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Children’s Defense Fund Household & Commercial Products Association North American Equipment Dealers Association International Bottled Water Association American Resort Development Association National Mining Association U.S. Travel Association American Booksellers Association International Brotherhood of Teamsters National Council of Farmer Cooperatives American Motorcyclist Association Electric Drive Transportation Association Transportation Institute Texas Association of Realtors Illinois Association of Realtors Organic Trade Association American Forest Foundation International Sanitary Supply Association Glass Packaging Institute GoWest Credit Union Association National Parents Organization United Philanthropy Forum Military Order of the Purple Heart Human Rights for Kids National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

“With a new Congressional session underway, state legislatures gathering and considering new laws, and local governments and school boards becoming even more active, major trade, non-profit, and advocacy organizations depend on FiscalNote as their essential partner to stay one step ahead of the rapidly evolving policy environment and ensure their voices are heard and their impact is felt at all levels of government,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “We continue to innovate and enhance our expansive toolkit of policy and advocacy products with our end-to-end solutions that address the ongoing compliance, risk, and regulatory challenges emanating from across the public sector. No one can match the unique combination of AI-powered data sets with the human intelligence advisory that FiscalNote delivers daily to help optimize customer value and generate positive results for non-profits, trade associations, and advocacy organizations - and all of their members.”

Today’s unveiling of recent major trade association, advocacy, and nonprofit customer agreements follows a series of similar announcements last quarter by the company regarding significant new healthcare, public+sector, and global+commercial contract wins, expansions, and renewals, as well as a number of recent FiscalNote product relaunches and enhancements which form part of the FiscalNote expansive toolkit for customers around the world - including the+introduction+of+EU+Issue+Tracker+Services+and+upgrades+to+the+EUIT+Platform, the relaunch+of+the+FiscalNote+Platform, and Curate’s expanded+coverage+of+state+boards.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005263/en/