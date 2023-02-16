BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS), a provider of sports wagering research, data, advice, analysis and predictions, and led by one of the most prominent authorities and personalities in the industry. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3JY198T.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the industry has enjoyed substantial growth, as 36 states have decided to legalize the practice, with 40 states expected to embrace the industry by year-end 2023. According to Grandview Research, the global online gambling market is projected to reach $127 billion in 2027. The US sports gambling market is enjoying unprecedented growth and popularity prompting the ubiquity of sports gambling promotion. Sports betting television ads, radio ads, tv shows, websites, and the sprouting of new sports betting gurus have been swift and broad. Major sports leagues even have affiliations in some fashion with some of the industry's largest players.

Betting figures are also on the rise. The American Gaming Association predicts 50 million Americans will bet a record $16B on the Super Bowl this weekend.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the Company's competitive positioning, strategic and operational inflection points, and the potential future impact of these events on the Company and its valuation.

Replicating Management's Historical Successes

Goldman commented, "Led by the King of Vegas Sports Gambling", WNRS is poised to emerge as a leading player in the fast-growing sports gambling industry. CEO Wayne Allyn Root has been the star of sports gambling for many years, attracting millions of bettors with features and roles on television and other media. Thus, the WNRS model leverages its leaders' history by offering detailed sports betting advice, analysis, etc. for a fee. This model is combined with lucrative agreements with major sports books that pay referral fees for customers driven to them by WNRS and could evolve into revenue sharing arrangements."

Leading Sportsbooks as Partners, Future M&A as Additional Driver

"With its major infrastructure complete, licenses in nine states and a number of new ones pending, WNRS is well-positioned to build on its database of clients, subscribers, and prospects through marketing campaigns and M&A," noted Goldman. "Management plans to engage in a rollup of handicapping and sports advice entities as an inorganic way of adding revenue, subscribers, and industry leaders. This proof-of-concept was already executed with the acquisition of The LongShot Report in 2022. With a growing stable of sports bettors, WNRS is positioned to generate steady referral revenue from key partners such as BetMGM, PointsBet, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and others."

Unique Industry and Company Upside Growth

"Our forecasts include $1.2M in sales for 2023 and $4M in sales for 2024-figures that we view as potentially conservative. This is due to the thesis that WNRS could generate outsized growth when California, Florida, and Texas, which have an aggregate population of over 91 million, legalize sports gambling. Separately, management's future exit strategy mirrors its former peers and colleagues, whose firms were acquired by larger players. In the interim, our 12-month target is a price/sale multiple on our 2024 forecast that is a discount to the 12-month forward price/sales multiple afforded leader DraftKings," said Goldman.

