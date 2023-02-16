Northern Trust Announces New President of Asset Management Business

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that Daniel Gamba will serve as Northern Trust’s new President of Asset Management (NTAM), effective April 3. He will join Northern Trust’s Management Group and report to Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005283/en/

Gamba_Daniel.jpg

Daniel Gamba (Photo: Business Wire)

Gamba joins Northern Trust from BlackRock, Inc., where he spent 22 years and served as co-head of Fundamental Equities and as a member of BlackRock’s Global Operating, Portfolio Management Group Executive and Human Capital committees. Gamba has broad-based global experiences across fundamental active, systematic and index products. He has led investment, distribution and product teams with a track record of driving businesses through growth and change. Committed to diversity and inclusion, Gamba is also the Founder and Co-Chair of Somos Latinx & Allies Employee Network at BlackRock.

“Daniel has a unique set of experiences well suited for the continued growth of Northern Trust Asset Management, with a track record of delivering strong results,” O’Grady said. “I am confident that under Daniel’s leadership, working in close collaboration with NTAM’s executive team and his partners on Northern Trust’s Management Group, our business will continue to grow and deliver best-in-class investment solutions and services to our clients.”

Gamba is the past Chair of the Board of Governors for the CFA Institute, the 190,000-global member association that serves investment management professionals. He served as a Board Director for the Council of Urban Professionals whose mission is to connect, empower and mobilize the next generation of diverse business and civic leaders. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Catolica del Peru and an MBA in finance and economics from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where he served on the Board of its Alumni Association for four years.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005283/en/

