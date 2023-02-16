SweetWater Announces 420 Fest 2023 Lineup and Venue

Shakey Graves and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to Headline This Year’s Two-Day Festival at SweetWater’s Atlanta Brewery April 22 - 23

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer and the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., announces details for this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest, which will take place on April 22-23, 2023 at SweetWater’s Atlanta brewery. The 17th annual festival will be headlined by Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory, Rome & Duddy, and Neal Francis. Tickets and ticket packages are available now for purchase at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/sweetwater/420-fest/.

“SweetWater 420 Fest started as a homegrown festival to celebrate Mother Earth in an intimate space and was inspired by the motto, ‘We’re here for a good time, she’s here for a long time.’ This year’s party will have similar vibes to those early editions with a give-back component to our Georgia Waterkeeper groups, a celebration of local artists, and a much more intimate gathering that goes back to the root of who we are,” says Anna Krakovski Ferro, SweetWater’s Director of Marketing.

SweetWater will transform its Ottley Drive brewery into a unique venue with both indoor and outdoor stages. Food will be available from local vendors who have been long-time friends of the brewery, as well as from the taproom, SweetWater will be serving a limited food menu, and of course, their signature beverages will be available all festival long.

“Live music is as vital to our culture as making heady beer,” says Mike Boudreaux, SweetWater’s Director of Hospitality. “While the shift in venue will limit capacity, we anticipate this intimate edition of 420 Fest to be one for the books. Safety and nonstop music are our top priority for this 420 Fest, and bringing the festival to the brewery will be incredibly special.”

Along with SweetWater 420 Fest’s headliners, the event will also feature performances by Sunsquabi, Kitchen Dwellers, Doom Flamingo, Neighbor, The Vegabonds, The Stews, Maggie Rose, Fireside Collective, Robert Jon & The Wreck, and Consider the Source. Additional bands include: Khaliko, Hotel Fiction, Tall Tall Trees, Happy Landing, and Wolf Mask.

For more festival information, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About SweetWater Brewing:
One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY). With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annualSave Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

To learn about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com or follow along @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SweetWater Media Contact:
Chris Hong
[email protected]

