Zai Lab to Announce Full-Year Financial Results and Corporate Updates on March 1, 2023

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), today announced that it will report financial results and corporate updates for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on March 1, 2023. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on March 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e1f2dd4243c461585564c4b7dd866a6.

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
[email protected]

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
[email protected] / [email protected]
Source: Zai Lab Limited

