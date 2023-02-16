FTI Consulting Strengthens Retail & Consumer Products Practice with Appointment of Kurt Staelens

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kurt Staelens as a Senior Managing Director in the Retail & Consumer Products practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Staelens, who is based in Chicago, joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in the retail space, focusing on digital commerce, store-based fulfillment, localized merchandising and personalized marketing for iconic U.S. and global retail brands. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients navigate strategic cost transformation by using data-driven solutions to optimize digital commerce, merchandising, marketing, back-office technology and inventory capabilities.

“Over the last decade, consumer behavior has driven tremendous shifts from classic brick and mortar to same-day delivery and personalized marketing. Kurt understands the key to managing these shifts and what it takes to improve overall performance,” said J.D. Wichser, Leader of the Retail & Consumer Products practice at FTI Consulting. “His expertise will help clients target their investments in product and operations, improve their financial strength and manage transactions and unforeseen events.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Staelens led the Retail and Digital Commerce practice at a Big Four firm, where he focused on transformational performance improvement enabled by data capabilities, which generated substantial revenue improvements for major clients. Before consulting, he was a retail industry operator and executive at several retailers both in the United States and Europe. He is fluent in English, Dutch and French, as well as understands German.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Staelens said, “Retail and consumer products companies are experiencing profound impacts to their bottom line due to evolving consumer behavior and increased costs due to inflation. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to bring clients data-driven solutions that allow them to engage with consumers in a more personalized way, leading to a more efficient supply chain strategy and a more cost-effective investment strategy.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NTU5NiM1Mzk5NDE3IzIwMjQwOTE=
FTI-Consulting-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.