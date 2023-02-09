Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch - OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023

  • 500 Grand Highlander customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game
  • Grand Highlander and Nintendo Switch perfect road-trip duo when on-the-go
  • Ultimate Family SUV Set to Hit Dealers in Summer 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show, is bringing even more road-trip adventures to its customers in partnership with Nintendo. Once on-sale in Summer 2023, 500 customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

2024_Toyota_GrandHighlander_Nintendo_Reveal_001.jpg

"This is an amazing collaboration between Toyota and Nintendo. The Grand Highlander and the Nintendo Switch are the ultimate duo for families and road trips," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Just like Nintendo Switch, the OLED Model allows families to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun – or take it on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

"Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game will add an extra boost of excitement to road trips this summer," said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. "What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going."

With the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, 500 Grand Highlander customers will also receive a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, which allows them to hit the road anytime, anywhere. Plus those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, downloadable content which adds an additional 48 courses in six waves through the end of 2023.

To celebrate the collaboration, a 2024 Grand Highlander was customized and outfitted with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe themed wrap and will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show starting February 9-19, 2023. To take the party a step further, large screens, speakers and a Nintendo gaming console were installed in the vehicle for Chicago Auto Show attendees to experience the spaciousness of Grand Highlander and games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while at the Toyota booth.

The new Grand Highlander is an active family cruiser built for everything from short trips around town to long drives to favorite destinations. It offers a spacious adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin, ample interior and cargo capacity with room for up to seven carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row. When cargo hauling is prioritized, there is a total of 98 cubic feet of space with the back rows folded down.

Grand Highlander offers three powertrain options: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX. These powertrains provide customers maximum choice for this incredible new vehicle.

Pricing and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.

About Toyota

Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo's continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Media Contacts:

Nicky Hamila
469-292-3596
[email protected]

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

TOYOTA_MEDIA_RELATIONS_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA10193&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-and-nintendo-announce-the-ultimate-road-trip-by-providing-500-grand-highlander-customers-with-a-nintendo-switch--oled-model-system-and-a-mario-kart-8-deluxe-game-301742737.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10193&Transmission_Id=202302090700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10193&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.