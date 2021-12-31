PR Newswire

Capitalizes on complementary global commercial organizations and accelerates Globus Medical's and NuVasive's globalization strategies to increase customer reach and deepen surgeon relationships

Brings together innovative technologies to create comprehensive procedural solutions offering to better support surgeons, healthcare providers and patients

Leverages shared commitment to innovation to further both companies' efforts to address the full continuum of care and help solve unmet clinical needs

Expands operational excellence capabilities to further serve and enable the combined commercial organizations to better support customers

Strong financial profile and value creation opportunity

AUDUBON, Pa. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, and NUVASIVE (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The transaction brings together two well-regarded technology companies in the musculoskeletal industry, which have a shared vision focused on innovation in a relentless pursuit of unmet clinical needs to improve patient care.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, NuVasive shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock owned at the closing of the transaction. Based on this exchange ratio, the implied share price for NuVasive would be $57.72, an equity value of $3.1 billion, based on Globus Medical's closing share price on February 8. Following the close of the transaction, NuVasive shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders will own approximately 72%, on a fully diluted basis.

"This transaction reflects our mission to become the leading musculoskeletal technology company in the world by developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders," said Dan Scavilla, president and chief executive officer of Globus Medical. "With NuVasive, we can help support more patients through leading innovation and expanding our commercial reach to provide superior service to our surgeon and hospital partners. We look forward to combining the NuVasive and Globus Medical teams to capitalize on the many opportunities to improve patient care and create sustainable shareholder value."

"Our combination with Globus Medical is transformative, joining two companies with highly complementary capabilities, geographic footprints and customer bases," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Together, we will be able to offer an exceptional portfolio of clinically proven solutions, supported by strong commercial and surgeon education teams. The new company will be well-positioned to deliver value creation for shareholders, further support our surgeon partners—and most importantly, change the lives of more patients."

Strategic and Financial Benefits

Complementary global scale and expanded commercial reach. The transaction accelerates each company's globalization strategy to target the $50 billion musculoskeletal market, which includes spine, orthopedics, enabling technology, power tools, biologics and more. Together, Globus Medical and NuVasive will have a presence in more than 50 countries with more than 5,000 employees. The new organization's larger commercial sales organization will enable it to further penetrate existing and future markets, reaching more surgeons and patients around the world.

The transaction pairs Globus Medical's and NuVasive's complementary spine and orthopedic solutions and enabling technologies to create one of the most comprehensive, innovative offerings in the industry. Continued commitment to product development and surgeon education . Globus Medical and NuVasive both have strong records of developing technology that solves unmet clinical needs for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Globus Medical will continue to prioritize collaboration with healthcare professionals to develop these ground-breaking products and solutions to treat the full continuum of care from planning to execution to postoperative data.

. Globus Medical and NuVasive both have strong records of developing technology that solves unmet clinical needs for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Globus Medical will continue to prioritize collaboration with healthcare professionals to develop these ground-breaking products and solutions to treat the full continuum of care from planning to execution to postoperative data. Expands operational capabilities. The company will leverage operational excellence capabilities to further unlock manufacturing capacity and asset utilization to support the commercial organization. Globus Medical and NuVasive will benefit from their respective operational advantages—including but not limited to Globus Medical's strong, in-house manufacturing capacity and NuVasive's global distribution networks, including NuVasive's Memphis -based global distribution center.

The company will leverage operational excellence capabilities to further unlock manufacturing capacity and asset utilization to support the commercial organization. Globus Medical and NuVasive will benefit from their respective operational advantages—including but not limited to Globus Medical's strong, in-house manufacturing capacity and NuVasive's global distribution networks, including NuVasive's -based global distribution center. Compelling upside revenue potential . The Globus Medical and NuVasive product, customer, and geographic footprints are highly complementary. As a result, through this transaction, the combined company expects to serve more surgeon customers with more solutions in more geographies around the world, creating compelling growth opportunities over the long-term.

. The Globus Medical and NuVasive product, customer, and geographic footprints are highly complementary. As a result, through this transaction, the combined company expects to serve more surgeon customers with more solutions in more geographies around the world, creating compelling growth opportunities over the long-term. Strong financial profile and value creation opportunity. The combined companies have strong track records of delivering above-market net sales growth, through their innovation and commercial channels. The company will leverage Globus Medical's financial rigor and discipline as it aims to deliver a mid-30-percent EBITDA profile over the next three years, which includes approximately $170 million in identified cost synergies.

Leadership

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will have an eleven-member board composed of all eight directors from Globus Medical's board and three directors from NuVasive's board.

David Paul, Chairman of the Globus Medical board of directors, will serve as Chairman of the combined company's board of directors, Dan Scavilla will serve as chief executive officer and as a member of the board, Keith Pfeil, chief financial officer of Globus Medical, will serve as chief financial officer of the combined company, and Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive, will support integration planning of the combined company.

Globus Medical's and NuVasive's executive leadership teams will be actively involved in integration planning. Integration efforts will be focused on ensuring continued sales and innovation execution, retaining critical talent, and delivering on growth and cost synergies.

Approvals and Time to Close

The transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2023, subject to the approval of both companies' shareholders, regulatory approval, and other customary closing conditions.

Financial Outlook

For full year 2022:

Globus Medical announces preliminary 2022 net sales growth of 6.8% as reported, 8.2% constant currency, as compared to net sales of $958.1 million for the full year 2021; and

for the full year 2021; and NuVasive announces preliminary 2022 net sales growth of 5.5% as reported, 8.5% constant currency, as compared to net sales of $1,139.0 million for the full year 2021.

For full year 2023:

Globus Medical expects 2023 net sales growth of 7%ꟷ8% constant currency, as compared to full year 2022; and

NuVasive expects 2023 net sales growth of 6%ꟷ8% constant currency, as compared to full year 2022.

Globus Medical will report full financial results for 2022 and provide its financial outlook for 2023 during its earnings announcement planned for February 21. NuVasive will report full financial results for 2022 and provide its financial outlook for 2023 during its earnings announcement planned for February 22.

* Net sales on a constant currency basis excludes impacts of year-over-year foreign currency fluctuations.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Globus Medical, and Goodwin Proctor LLP is serving as legal counsel. BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to NuVasive, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

About NuVasive

NuVasive is a leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

