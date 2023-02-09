Lowe's Announces Partnership with Iconic Klein Tools Brand

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023

Lowe's Will Offer a Full Range of Klein Tools Products, Serving More Trades than Ever Before

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lowe's and Klein Tools, an American tool manufacturer since 1857, announced a partnership that will bring a significant presence for the iconic tool brand to the electrical and tool departments at Lowe's. As a result, Lowe's will offer the widest selection of Klein Tools products anywhere in the home improvement retail channel.

Klein Tools products will be available in Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com in the second half of 2023, with premium store placement across multiple product categories. Lowe's initial selection of Klein Tools products will include hand tools, electrical test and measurement tools, followed by a multi-year rollout of new product innovations.

"As the number one hand tool brand among electrical and HVAC professionals, Klein Tools strengthens our Pro brand and product lineup, and delivers immediate credibility across all trades," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "The addition of Klein will help drive excitement and traffic among Pro customers looking for market-tested innovation from a brand they trust."

"Klein Tools is committed to serving professionals across the trades," said Thomas Klein Jr., Klein Tools President, and COO. "This partnership with Lowe's enables us to serve Pros with our wide array of products, including innovative new products designed to make work on the job easier, safer and more efficient."

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, approximately $90 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com

Media Contact:
Larry Costello
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

Greg Palese
Klein Tools
[email protected]

