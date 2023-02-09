PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will participate in the Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 22, 2023. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer and Neil Frohnapple, director of investor relations. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-citi-2023-global-industrial-tech-and-mobility-conference-301742355.html

SOURCE The Timken Company