5 minutes ago
Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

  • Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) took first place for speed and latency in its core markets, according to the Ookla%26reg%3B+Speedtest%26reg%3B results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Customers also ranked Frontier the top-rated internet in California.
  • Why It Matters: As the second largest fiber build in the country, Frontier is meeting the growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity with a product that does what cable can’t. The company recently reported record growth of new fiber customers, demonstrating customers are craving the blazing-fast fiber speed it has to offer. The Ookla results are yet another indicator that Frontier’s fiber-first strategy is resonating with customers.
  • Get Stoked: “We are proud to offer a superior 100% fiber product that is transforming our business and the lives of those in our fiber footprint,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “This recognition by Ookla underscores the benefits of the ‘un-cable’ experience for consumers.”

The Details:

As the “un-cable” provider, Frontier is gaining share over its cable competitors in nearly every geography it operates in with fast and reliable fiber broadband service. Frontier ranked No. 1 based on the results of consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla® Speedtest® in key markets across the company’s footprint, including:

  • California
    • Top-Rated Internet
    • Fastest Internet Upload Speeds
    • Lowest Internet Latency
  • Florida
    • Most Reliable Internet Speeds
    • Lowest Internet Latency
  • Texas
    • Lowest Internet Latency
  • West Virginia
    • Lowest Internet Latency

Ookla is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Its enterprise solutions combine first-party crowdsourced data and scientifically controlled testing with tools that provide actionable insights across a network’s lifecycle and customer experience.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed network performance (download, upload, consistency and multi-server latency) in select U.S. states, Q4 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005224r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005224/en/

