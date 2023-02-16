WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for January 2023

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for January 2023, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

  • Nearly $1.7 billion of net inflows – 24% annualized organic growth – positions WisdomTree for a 10th consecutive quarter of net inflows
  • Over $1.1 billion of net inflows into global Commodity & Currency products adding to momentum from Q4’s $800 million of net inflows in the category
  • Record AUM of over $87 billion, approximately 6% higher than the prior month-end and the third consecutive month-end AUM record

As of January 31, 2023

AUM Rollforward
($ in millions)

Annualized
Flow Rate

MTD / QTD / YTD

MTD / QTD / YTD

Beginning of Period Total AUM

$81,986

Total Net Flows

U.S. Equity

$8

0.4%

International Dev. Mkt Equity

($20)

(2.3%)

Emerging Market Equity

$260

37.7%

Fixed Income

$286

22.0%

Commodity & Currency

$1,151

61.4%

Alternatives

($3)

(12.6%)

Cryptocurrency

$3

28.1%

Leveraged & Inverse

($2)

(1.3%)

Total Net Flows

$1,683

24.2%

Market Move

$3,511

Current Total AUM

$87,181

Average Total AUM

$85,154

Blended Total Average Fee Rate

36 bps

Source: ir.wisdomtree.com

Please visit %3Ci%3Eir.wisdomtree.com%3C%2Fi%3E for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual timeframes.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $88.1 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to successfully implement our digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives, as well as statements relating to our future growth prospects and potential for business expansion. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Business Update

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005138/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.