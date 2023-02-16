Northern Trust has appointed Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory for Northern Trust Wealth Management, a newly created role designed to accelerate the delivery of outstanding client service to the rising generation navigating wealth matters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005153/en/

Nikè Anani, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

An accomplished speaker and published author on wealth and values transfer strategies, Anani was previously the founder and CEO of Nikè Anani Practice, a bespoke consulting service for Next Gen services in Austin. She is the founder and former CEO of a family office in Lagos, Nigeria, and held leadership roles at Deloitte in London.

“Nikè understands first-hand the issues facing many of our clients, as the older generation begins to transfer assets, money and businesses to younger relatives,” said Pam Lucina, Chief Fiduciary Officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Some estimates put this wealth transfer at up to $80 trillion over the next 20 years.

“We are delighted for Nikè’s leadership and experience in this area, as we accelerate our efforts to provide individualized strategies and counsel to our clients during this transition.”

Anani, who earned an economics degree from University College London, is a chartered accountant, has a certificate in Family Business and Family Wealth Advising from FFI, and is a fellow of Institute of Management Consultants.

She is an active leader in YPO, a global community of young business leaders. As a board member of YPO’s Global Family Business Network, Anani champions initiatives to support education and peer learning of the Next Gen.

“I am thrilled to join Northern Trust as Director of Next Gen to build upon the long tradition of excellence in wealth management,” Anani said. “The coming wealth transfer across the globe opens up numerous opportunities for families and institutions. I am excited to join a world-class organization that is focused on this mission.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $351.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005153/en/