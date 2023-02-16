Nayax to Host Capital Markets Day in New York City

5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that the Company will hold an in-person Capital Markets Day at Nasdaq’s Global Headquarters in Times Square, New York, on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.

  • Co-founder and chief executive officer Yair Nechmad will present the “One Nayax” strategy and 2023 priorities;
  • Co-founder and CTO David Ben Avi will discuss the product strategy with highlights of expected releases and enhanced functionality;
  • CEO USA Carly Furman will unveil the growth and retention focus in the US region and globally;
  • And chief financial officer Sagit Manor will provide an update on Nayax’s path to profitability.

Presentations will be followed by a question and answer session.

The formal presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will have an opportunity to have lunch with the management team following the formal presentations. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only, and registration is required.

The slide presentation and webcast replay will be available within 24 hours following the conclusion of the event and can be found on the Nayax investor relations website under the events section at Nayax - Events & Presentations

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:
Courtney Tolbert
5W PR
[email protected]

