Trex+Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products has been named the 2023+America%26rsquo%3Bs%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3EMost+Trusted%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Composite+Decking brand, according to a nationwide study by Lifestory+Research. This is the third year in a row that Trex® has earned the #1 ranking in the organization’s annual brand trust study.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized once again as the most trusted decking brand,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “Brand trust is among the most important factors people consider when shopping for outdoor products for their homes and is something we work every day to earn and retain.”

The America’s Most Trusted® Study is a large-scale survey of consumers across the United States that seeks to identify the brands people trust most within a variety of industries and categories. The annual study examines more than 50 classes of home products and is considered a leading source of brand insights for builders, product manufacturers and service providers seeking to better understand consumer perceptions and preferences.

The results of the 2023 America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Decking ranking are based on the opinions of more than 7,800 Americans surveyed between January and December 2022. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.0, Trex earned the highest trust rating among nine decking brands included in the survey, solidifying its position as America’s Most Trusted Decking brand for the third consecutive year. Trex received the best reviews and satisfaction scores among survey respondents and was the only decking brand to earn the maximum five-star rating.

“The Lifestory Research study is especially meaningful because it focuses exclusively on trust and reflects the opinions and values of real consumers, most importantly consumers who are actively in the market for decking and outdoor living products,” noted Adkins. “For more than 30 years, Trex has worked hard to build a legacy of trust with our customers by consistently delivering on our brand promise of premium aesthetics and durability, continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Recognition like this confirms that these efforts are resonating.”

Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. In addition to its world-famous composite decking and railing, Trex’s industry-leading product portfolio includes deck drainage, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. For more information, visit Trex.com.

2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit %3Ci%3Ewww.lifestoryresearch.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trusted%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Decking+Brand and one of 2022’s 50+Best+U.S.+Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

