McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial) company, continues to break new ground in the refuse industry around integration, connected solutions, electrification technology and autonomy. As part of its mission to transform refuse collection, the company is introducing technology to revolutionize the way refuse collection vehicles are produced at scale.

McNeilus recently ramped up production on a state-of-the-art manufacturing line. McNeilus’ high flow line features several Industry 4.0 technologies, including autonomous robotics, a cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES), connected tooling and more. The initial focus is on building McNeilus® rear loader products. High flow lines for side loaders and front loaders are underway with launches planned over the next couple of years.

“We’re transforming the way refuse collection vehicles are built and delivered,” said Jeff Koga, vice president and general manager for McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. “With our uniquely scalable manufacturing process, we’re building these trucks with cutting-edge technology, with streamlined and repeatable processes, and with team members who are proud to support our customers’ mission to keep communities clean.”

The company has also expanded its McNeilus Fleet Solutions™ program, adding a new 30,000 square-foot building at its Minnesota headquarters dedicated to joint pre-delivery inspection (JPDI). JPDI is an elevated standard for refuse vehicle inspection designed by McNeilus and launched in partnership with key fleet customers, chassis suppliers and dealers to drive improvements in lead times and deliver the quality customers are expecting.

Over the past two years, the company has also implemented robotic welding and robotic painting processes and constructed new manufacturing, training and office space at its Minnesota headquarters dedicated to innovation and customer support. Additionally, a 135,000 square-foot warehouse in Lakeville, MN, was dedicated to serve as a central hub for inventory, parts kitting and consolidated packing capabilities. This year, McNeilus is upgrading and expanding its research and development facility and other support buildings on campus.

“Our goal with every investment, every project and product at McNeilus is to offer an exceptional experience – with advanced technology, consistency and outstanding quality – to our customers and our team members,” said Koga. “These upgrades are just the beginning of the advancements you’ll see in the future from McNeilus.”

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing employs nearly 800 people at its headquarters in Dodge Center, MN, and another 200 team members across the U.S. McNeilus refuse collection vehicles can be found throughout North America and across the globe from the United Kingdom to Southeast Asia to Latin America.

To learn more about McNeilus, please visit www.mcneiluscompanies.com%2Fmcneilus-refuse%2F.

