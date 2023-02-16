Veradigm FollowMyHealth Named Most Improved Software Product by KLAS

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), announced today that Veradigm FollowMyHealth (formerly FollowMyHealth), a leading mobile-first patient engagement platform, was recently+recognized+by+KLAS, a prominent healthcare solution evaluator, as Most Improved Software Product in its 2023 Best in KLAS report.

With a mobile-first approach, Veradigm FollowMyHealth helps meet patients on their terms and delivers patient accessibility with an integrated approach to patient engagement. A complete patient care experience promotes a collaborative environment with ease of access and convenience. Veradigm FollowMyHealth offers a real-time gateway across demographic groups, while producing an immediate, proven value for independent practices and health systems. With growing healthcare utilization, Veradigm FollowMyHealth brings timing and technology together, helping improve both the patient and healthcare provider’s experiences.

“As a patient engagement leader for over ten years, Veradigm FollowMyHealth is constantly working to improve our solutions and delight both our clients and the patients that depend on us,” said Kim Franks, Veradigm’s Vice President and General Manager of Consumer. “This recognition by KLAS represents and rewards the focus and hard work our teams put into modernizing and improving our platform. We are proud to be able to provide options to tailor the patient experience in ways that can direct address the needs of our clients in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005325r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005325/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.