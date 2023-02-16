Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), announced today that Veradigm FollowMyHealth (formerly FollowMyHealth), a leading mobile-first patient engagement platform, was recently+recognized+by+KLAS, a prominent healthcare solution evaluator, as Most Improved Software Product in its 2023 Best in KLAS report.

With a mobile-first approach, Veradigm FollowMyHealth helps meet patients on their terms and delivers patient accessibility with an integrated approach to patient engagement. A complete patient care experience promotes a collaborative environment with ease of access and convenience. Veradigm FollowMyHealth offers a real-time gateway across demographic groups, while producing an immediate, proven value for independent practices and health systems. With growing healthcare utilization, Veradigm FollowMyHealth brings timing and technology together, helping improve both the patient and healthcare provider’s experiences.

“As a patient engagement leader for over ten years, Veradigm FollowMyHealth is constantly working to improve our solutions and delight both our clients and the patients that depend on us,” said Kim Franks, Veradigm’s Vice President and General Manager of Consumer. “This recognition by KLAS represents and rewards the focus and hard work our teams put into modernizing and improving our platform. We are proud to be able to provide options to tailor the patient experience in ways that can direct address the needs of our clients in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

