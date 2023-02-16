Vita Coco Delivers Free Hangover Recovery the Monday After the Big Game through The Hangover Shop™ on DoorDash

5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Consumers nationwide can score free hangover remedies on February 13, National Football Hangover Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monday after the Big Game is one of the least productive days of the year, informally known as ‘National Football Hangover Day.’ Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco’s ( COCO) digital storefront, The Hangover Shop™, and local commerce platform DoorDash, are teaming up to provide free hangover essentials for DashPass members nationwide, up to $15 off.

Starting Monday, February 13, Vita Coco and DoorDash are launching The Hangover Shop™ for consumers nationwide, after piloting the one-stop-shop in select markets in 2022. The Monday after the Big Game marks The Hangover Shop’s first nationwide expansion with DoorDash.

“Let’s face it: Mondays can be rough no matter how you spend your weekend. The Monday after the biggest game of the year is even more of a struggle,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “For those who may have overindulged or stayed up too late cheering on their team, we’re making the morning after a little bit easier with free hangover help through The Hangover Shop™ on DoorDash.”

According to a Workforce Institute study, almost half of all employees believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday, claiming fatigue and hangovers cause them to miss work. Vita Coco is making National Football Hangover Day more bearable for their fans through The Hangover Shop’s limited time offer of $15 off.

The Hangover Shop™ offers touchdown-worthy hangover remedies, delivering custom relief to consumers’ doorsteps. Customers can build their own hangover fix, with The Hangover Shop™ options including Vita Coco coconut water for electrolyte-packed hydration, salty and sweet snacks, and over-the-counter remedies like pain relievers and antacids.

To order from The Hangover Shop™ and redeem your items, DashPass members nationwide can open the DoorDash app on iOS or Android and search “The Hangover Shop” to claim the limited-time offer, up to $15 off per person, available starting at 8am PST / 11am EST on February 13, 2023, while supplies last. DashPass is DoorDash’s subscription service that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders from the best of their neighborhood, including thousands of restaurants, grocery, retail stores, and more. Plus, DashPass members receive 5% DoorDash credits back on all pickup orders and members-only access to DashPass Drops: exclusive items and experiences available just for DashPass members.

“At DoorDash, we are always on a mission to showcase the best of local communities while creating fun, relevant and useful opportunities to meet our consumers where they’re at. We’re thrilled to partner with Vita Coco in offering The Hangover Shop™ nationwide on our platform for the first time, providing our customers with convenient and quick relief year-round, beginning on the Monday after the Big Game,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash. “And, we’re excited to highlight all the ways that DoorDash delivers – from food and grocery, to all the convenience items you need to cure your hangover, to household necessities and more.”

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT VITA COCO
Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

ABOUT DOORDASH
DoorDash (: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Please drink responsibly. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse please visit www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov.

Kaitlyn Elpers
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a0bc6ff-6c65-4268-acd0-9be5f9c553cc

WRITTEN BY

