LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. ( NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), and The European Lotteries and Toto Association (also known as “European Lotteries” or “EL”) have signed a two-year partnership agreement, showcased during this year’s EL/WLA Marketing seminar in London. NeoGames is a leading technology and services provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions. EL is the largest trade organisation for Lottery and Toto operators in Europe.



Under the partnership agreement, NeoGames will contribute as Level 2 (semi premium partner) to all the major events of EL for the upcoming two years.

“NeoGames is thrilled to have become a Level 2 Partner to EL, the European lottery sector’s largest and most representative organisation. For over a decade, we have been providing our iLottery technology solutions and online games to European lotteries and we are glad that our partners are seeing great success with our offering. NeoGames today has nine EL members as its customers and we look forward to working closely with EL over the next few years, contributing to its key events and ultimately playing an instrumental role in helping its member lotteries advance their programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to good causes”, states Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames.

“I am delighted to welcome NeoGames as our new EL Partner. NeoGames is a young and innovative supplier to the lottery sector and brings new developments and knowledge to the members of EL. We can extend our services to our members and by doing so create more value for the benefit of society”, adds Arjan van ‘t Veer, Secretary General of EL.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About the European Lotteries (EL)

EL is the European umbrella organisation of national lotteries operating games of chance for the public benefit. EL has members from more than 40 European countries including all EU Member States. The EU members contribute more than 20 billion EUR p.a. to the state budgets and the funding of sport, culture, social projects, research and causes of general interest. Unlike many commercial online gambling operators, EL members only offer gambling and betting services in the jurisdictions in which they are licensed by the respective national government.

Forward-looking statement Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements that relate to our current expectations and views of future events including our expectations regarding our partnership with the World Lottery Association (WLA). In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

