Simulations Plus Releases Redesigned NAFLDsym® QSP Software Tool

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Simulations+Plus%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced the release of NAFLDsym v2B Beta, a quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling software to support the development of treatments for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This release focused solely on updates to the software infrastructure of NAFLDsym to enable a more intuitive interface design, faster simulations, and more user flexibility.

Mr. Matthew+McDaniel, lead programmer on the project, said, “We redesigned the simulation software to use the Julia language, which is geared towards efficient numerical computing. As a result, simulation speed is greatly increased, particularly for large virtual populations. We think the combination of this efficient simulation backend with the updated user interface will make for an excellent user experience.”

CSO Dr.+Scott+Q.+Siler of the DILIsym Services division of Simulations Plus said, “The increase in simulation speed in NAFLDsym v2B Beta enhances predictive capabilities and efficiencies. Moreover, the speed boost allows our QSP modeling team to continue to provide powerful insights related to both NASH pathophysiology and potential treatments for it.”

Key features of NAFLDsym v2B Beta include:

  • Integration with a modern C++ based graphical user interface (GUI)
  • Integration with the open-source Julia Scientific and Machine Learning (SciML) toolkit to solve simulations efficiently
  • Results viewer that can open previously exported results files
  • Pre-compiled Julia dependencies so users do not need to install a separate Julia environment
  • An interactive console application for editing and appending to existing NAFLDsym QSP model equations

Simulations Plus will host a tech talk webinar focused on the technology associated with this release on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Registration for the webinar is available here. Several recent NAFLDsym applications were shared in poster form and can be accessed via the Simulations Plus resource center here.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

The DILIsym Services division of Simulations Plus has developed DILIsym%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and RENAsym%26trade%3B QST software, as well as NAFLDsym%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, IPFsym%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and ILDsym%26trade%3B QSP software, to provide the pharmaceutical industry with the QSP/QST tools and resources to efficiently develop safe and effective drug therapies. DILIsym and RENAsym are designed to address drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and drug-induced acute kidney injury, respectively. NAFLDsym, IPFsym, and ILDsym are designed for target or compound evaluation of therapeutic efficacy in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD or NASH), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and interstitial lung disease (ILD), respectively. More information is available on the company’s web+page.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG+Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005324r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005324/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.