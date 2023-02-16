Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that President, Co-Founder & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., will present at the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, which is being held virtually on February 15, 2023. Management is scheduled to host a live presentation and will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, February 15th at 2:20 p.m. ET Location: Virtual

President, Co-Founder & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., and CFO, Cameron McAulay, will provide an update on Transphorm’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power conversion platform and its impact on the multi-billion dollar power conversion industry – from fast chargers/adapters and server power to renewable energy and electric vehicles. Transphorm is leading the GaN industry with power conversion ranging from the low ten’s of watts through multi kilowatt. With its energy efficient, high-reliability, high-performance GaN FET solutions now proven with over 100 billion operating hours in the field, backed by its vertically integrated core GaN wafer-manufacturing, and supported by one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in GaN power electronics, Transphorm is proving itself to be a global leader in the GaN revolution. Management will discuss recent and upcoming milestones related to design and production for applications including fast chargers and adapters, datacenters, gaming power, renewables, UPS, industrial power, and electric vehicles.

To schedule a meeting with the team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected]. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Webcasts section of Transphorm’s website.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005379/en/