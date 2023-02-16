Guidewire Announces Photocert as New Solution Alliance Partner to Enhance Efficiency and Fight Fraud

4 minutes ago
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Photocert announced that Photocert has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

P&C insurers are under great pressure to provide the best possible service and reduce expenses, increasing their reliance on visual information. However, technology has also simplified the ability to create or alter digital media, thereby also increasing the potential for fraud.

Photocert has developed artificial intelligence (AI) technology that helps automate visual inspections and authenticate digital media. Photocert’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable users to harness this technology within ClaimCenter.

“Our mission is to make visual data more trustworthy and useful,” said Pasquale Saviano, Chief Executive Officer, Photocert. “Because of our partnership with Guidewire, we can extend this mission and enable our shared customers to improve their claims and underwriting processes while mitigating fraud.”

“We are pleased to welcome Photocert to the PartnerConnect ecosystem as our newest Solution partner,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Technology Alliances Strategy, Guidewire. “Photocert’s technology can help insurers improve service by automating visual inspections, and reduce costs while also reducing their exposure to image and PDF fraud.”

About Photocert

More and more insurers are automating processes relying on visual information; meanwhile, technological advances have made creating fake photos, videos and PDFs more effortless than ever before. Using best-in-class technologies to guarantee data integrity, Photocert helps insurance companies automate processes while preventing fraud and enhancing the customer’s journey.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

