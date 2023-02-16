Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitchell Cohen, Interim Chief Financial Officer, during which they will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506; the conference ID is 3162950. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Thursday, March 23, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the replay access code 8714583.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

