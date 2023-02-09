Philips and TriHealth announce multi-year partnership at heart of new TriHealth Heart & Vascular Institute on the campus of Bethesda North Hospital

February 9, 2023

With access to innovative healthcare technologies, clinicians can continue to provide exceptional care to local and surrounding communities and deliver on Quadruple Aim

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Cincinnati, Ohio, USA – Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with TriHealth, a leading Cincinnati-based integrated healthcare delivery system, to adopt Philips’ integrated portfolio of cardiology solutions for its new TriHealth Heart & Vascular Institute on the campus of Bethesda North Hospital and the Harold and Eugenia Thomas Comprehensive Care Center. The agreement allows TriHealth to expand cardiac care and deliver on its promise to the community: provide high quality care, act for the benefit of the community, cooperate with the physicians and other providers to coordinate health services, and to educate the next generation of healthcare providers.

TriHealth is a full-service, not-for-profit health system that services three Ohio counties as well as Kentucky residents living close to the state border, with a wide range of clinical, educational, preventive and social programs. As one of the top integrated health systems in greater Cincinnati, TriHealth is committed to providing access to the highest quality medical services for the communities it serves. Over the last few years, TriHealth has made significant investments, including its recent affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, to establish itself as the region’s destination heart and vascular program. Partnering with Philips is the latest in TriHealth enterprise collaborations focused on sharing best practices and developing new treatments and therapies to achieve the best possible outcomes for heart patients across the region.

“Our mission at TriHealth is to improve the health status of the people we serve. The reimagined spaces and workflow in the new Heart & Vascular Institute will enable us to meet our clinical and operational goals, while the new business model will allow us to adopt the technologies that we need, when we need them,” said Jamie Easterling, president and COO of Bethesda North Hospital. “We see tremendous value in our partnership with Philips. Its industry-leading technology, design services, training, ongoing education and support provide all the tools for us to deliver unmatched patient care.”

The TriHealth Heart & Vascular Institute is comprised of nine interventional suites where patients can be diagnosed and treated with a range of minimally-invasive cardiovascular procedures. The rooms are equipped with Philips image-guided therapy solutions, including Azurion, and Philips cardiovascular ultrasound systems Affiniti and EPIQ, for improved imaging, simplified navigation, more efficient AI-enhanced workflows and shorter procedure times. The co-location of the labs allows for easy collaboration with specialists, who are only steps away, for consultation during procedures and interventions. For example, an electrophysiologist can easily be pulled into a procedure for a pacemaker implant. In situations like this, standardizing on Philips technology provides consistency across the labs and ensures physicians have familiarity with the system regardless of the lab in which they are working.

“TriHealth understands that it takes both technology and true partnership to deliver the innovation needed to address today’s healthcare challenges,” said Jeff DiLullo, chief market leader, Philips North America. “Through this collaboration, Bethesda North is becoming the region’s premier destination for heart and vascular care, giving clinicians access to the best technology available so they can provide their patients the quality care they need, and do so closer to home.”

Later this year, TriHealth will open a new reception/waiting area, nursing stations and pre/post operative bays. Patients and staff can expect additional technologies such as patient monitoring, including advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms, which can help clinicians intervene before patients have an adverse event, and Philips ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound, the company’s tablet-based ultrasound that provides telehealth capabilities. The partnership also consists of technology management plans, helping to ensure the health system can benefit from the latest technology innovations which will help them drive their strategy and deliver on their mission.

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About TriHealth
TriHealth is hospitals, physicians and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals and more than 140 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. This includes an ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care, and fitness and health facilities. Learn more at TriHealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on Twitter, and at YouTube.com/TriHealth.

