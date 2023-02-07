Innovid Names Ken Markus Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023

Google veteran to lead cross-functional, company-wide operations building increased value for customers through best-in-class services

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, Connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced the promotion of Ken Markus to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective February 7, 2023.

INNOVID_LOGO.jpg

As COO, Markus will be responsible for managing cross-functional, company-wide operations and ensuring that all departments are aligned with the company's strategic goals and objectives. His primary focus will be strengthening Innovid's position as a leading converged TV platform. Teams reporting to Markus include client operations, creative services, technical services, measurement services, compliance and certifications, and global IT.

"Ken has been an integral part of Innovid's success during his 8 years at the company, and we are thrilled to have him take on this new role," said Zvika Netter, CEO of Innovid. "His deep understanding of the business, clients, industry, and people make him the perfect choice to lead our operations and help drive our mission forward. I look forward to Ken's continued contributions and collaboration across a broader set of employees, clients, and partners."

Markus previously served as Innovid's Chief Client Officer (CCO), where he was responsible for growing and scaling the company's global client services organization. In this role, he led Innovid's efforts to connect brands more deeply with their customers through personalized video experiences, while bolstering the company's current offering to traditional advertising agencies. Under Markus' leadership, Innovid saw significant growth and retention across Fortune 500 brands, leading agencies and all client verticals. Prior to his role as CCO, Markus was Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Client Services at Innovid, served as Head of Scale Operations and Services for gTech Ads at Google, and also held positions at Condé Nast, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Time Inc.

"Innovid is at such an exciting moment in its growth in the converged TV marketplace and I am honored to take on this new role as COO as we continue to strengthen our operations as the industry leader in CTV," said Ken Markus, COO of Innovid. "I look forward to working closely with our teams to create, deliver and measure video experiences across all devices and media, and help brands connect more deeply with their customers."

Markus will lead operational alignment and will partner with David Helmreich, Innovid's recently announced Chief Commercial Officer, who leads commercial alignment across Innovid's revenue-related functions, including sales, marketing, and client support worldwide. Together, they drive the company's mission to deliver an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV.

For more information about Innovid, visit https://www.innovid.com/.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit Innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media
Chris Harihar
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY10078&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovid-names-ken-markus-chief-operating-officer-301742728.html

SOURCE INNOVID

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10078&Transmission_Id=202302090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10078&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.