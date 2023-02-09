PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.25 per share from $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.00 per share.

"AMETEK's businesses continue to operate at a very high level, delivering exceptional operating performance and outstanding cash flow generation," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our primary use of free cash flow remains supporting our acquisition strategy, driving long-term shareholder value. Our strong cash flow also allows us to reward our shareholders with a consistently increasing cash dividend."

Corporate Profile

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

