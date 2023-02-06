CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro™ PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA.

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022, Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023, the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County, in west-central Nevada.

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett, President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

