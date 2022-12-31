Nomad Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, February 23, 2023

FELTHAM, England, Feb. 9, 2023

Company Also Announces Presentation at 2023 CAGNY Conference

FELTHAM, England, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial +1-201-389-0879. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13735336.

The company also announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference to be held in Boca Raton, FL on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A video of the presentation and presentation slides will be made available at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Anthony Bucalo
Nomad Foods Limited
+1-914-907-8724

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

