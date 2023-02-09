PR Newswire

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors approved the appointment of Barry T. Schneider to the newly created position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective March 1, 2023.

Mr. Schneider has been an integral participant in the growth of the company's steel operations. Mr. Schneider, a 28-year veteran of the company, has been its Senior Vice President, Flat Roll Steel Group, since March 2016, responsible for the company's flat roll steel operations, comprised of three steel mills and numerous processing and value-added coating lines. Before that, Mr. Schneider served in various operational and leadership roles within the company's steel operations, including its Engineered Bar Products and Butler Flat Roll divisions. Mr. Schneider has been involved in numerous construction and startup projects and was also part of the team that constructed the company's first steel mill in Butler, Indiana, in 1994. Mr. Schneider earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master of science in engineering management from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He also received an Executive Certificate in Technology, Operations, and Value Chain Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management. In addition, Mr. Schneider serves as a director for the Association of Iron & Steel Technology.

In his new role, Mr. Schneider will continue to fulfill his current responsibilities and also assume responsibility of the company's long products steel group, steel fabrication platform, and metals recycling platform, and as such, Chris Graham (Senior Vice President, Long Products Steel Group, and President of the long product steel companies), Miguel Alvarez (Senior Vice President, Metals Recycling, and President of OmniSource), and Jim Anderson (Senior Vice President, Steel Fabrication, and President of New Millennium Building Systems) will report to Mr. Schneider. Mr. Schneider will continue to report to Mark D. Millett, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in his new role. Theresa E. Wagler (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer) and Glenn Pushis (Senior Vice President, Special Projects, and President of the company's Aluminum Dynamics joint venture) will both also continue to report to Mr. Millett.

"This appointment is in recognition of our ongoing meaningful growth strategy, and the need for continued growth and talent development within our leadership teams," stated Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The entire senior leadership team and all of our 12,000 team members have placed Steel Dynamics in a position of strength and competitive differentiation. Barry's new assignment recognizes the broad leadership role he has played. He and I have worked together since the founding of the company, and he has been an important part of the incredible team that has driven our success."

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant-bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

