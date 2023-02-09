PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the retirement of Ms. Duy-Loan Le from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective February 28, 2023.

Jim Roche, Ballard's Chair, commented, "Duy-Loan has been a valued member of the Ballard Board of Directors since 2017. She made important contributions to the Board's work during this period given her deep insights on technology development and commercialization, and complemented by her integrity, empathy and humanity. We wish Duy-Loan well in her future endeavors."

