Help Still Available, While Natural Gas Costs Fall 24% in 4 Months

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers to help Michiganders facing high household costs. The giveaway comes with a reminder that financial help is still available for heating bills – and good news in the form of falling natural gas costs.

"Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures hopefully warm soon," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer. "We're excited to provide smart thermostats, which reduce energy waste, in addition to dollars that will keep people safe and warm in their homes."

Last month, Consumers Energy announced it is providing $25 million to homes and businesses, focusing on those who are facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution is made up of $15 million in automatic bill credits to all Consumers Energy electric customers and another $10 million in assistance for vulnerable households.

The smart thermostat initiative is another significant effort by Consumers Energy to help households facing financial challenges with heating costs. The energy provider has been reaching out to more vulnerable customers to promote the offer. Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/freetstat

"Smart thermostats help lower costs by allowing people to easily set and adjust temperatures at home or work, and they've proved to be a powerful tool," Rich said. "We are doing all we can at Consumers Energy to keep heating costs low in the first place, and we also are providing resources to help people use less energy."

Consumers Energy wants customers to be comfortable in their homes, which is why we have created a blog and infographic with 25 ways to save without sacrificing comfort this winter.

Natural gas costs are falling after having climbed over the last year due to inflation and other factors nationally. The price of natural gas itself, which significantly impacts power supply costs and makes up around half of a residential customer's total bill, has dropped 24% since October.

Consumers Energy is reminding Michigan residents that financial help is also still available. People who need help should contact 2-1-1, a free service that connects them with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers also should call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.

Additional tips for managing winter bills are available at ConsumersEnergy.com/coldweather.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

